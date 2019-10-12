Former New Zealand Breakers' star Alex Pledger has popped the question to his pint-sized make-up artist and blogger fiancee Bailee Wilson-Yates.

The couple moved to Australia last year when Pledger, 32, signed with Melbourne United. They are the perfect fit for each other and the good looking couple were noticed even more at events because of their height difference. Pledger is 7' 1" and Wilson is 5' 0".

It seems Wilson, 31, sees the funny side of their height difference, her Instagram handle is @fivefootnothingau. The pair have been dating since Pledger's early days with the Breakers. They met at 1885 the night the Breakers won the NBL championship for the first time in 2011.

"Bailee had no idea that we had won and because, coincidentally, the royal wedding was on that same night and she really didn't give a crap about a NZ basketball team winning an Australian competition," Pledger tells Spy.

Advertisement

Alex Pledger has popped the question to his pint-sized make-up artist and blogger fiancée Bailee Wilson-Yates. Spy

"When I showed Bailee the championship ring that night, she dropped it and it took me a minute to find it among everyone, because it was pretty packed that night, so that was a memorable start."

Eight years later the Tall Black popped the question on the picturesque Melbourne Star at night and thankfully, this time his partner did not drop the ring.

"I had been away for 6 weeks with the NZ national team for the World Cup and after just a few days back in Melbourne, I was away again for Melbourne United's pre-season prep…so except for a few days, it had been almost 2 months without seeing her, so she really did think it was just a date night as we hadn't had one in so long," he says.

"When the Ferris wheel got to the top I told her to walk up to the window and look out over the city while I pretended to take photos for the gram. I said yep I'm done and she turned around and I was on one knee," he says.

Pledger says his new fiancee eventually said yes after she had stopped crying. However on the way home when Wilson-Yates asked what the photos looked like when she was looking out over the city he said he hadn't taken any because he was sorting out the ring box . . . she wasn't impressed.

Alex Pledger has popped the question to his pint-sized make-up artist and blogger fiancée Bailee Wilson-Yates. Spy

Even though she had no idea Pledger was going to ask her to marry him that night she did know about the ring.

"Bailee had an idea of what type of ring she wanted and I had a few ideas as well to put my own little touch on it and Layla Kaisi from Layla Kaisi Collection turned all of our thoughts and ideas into an amazing final design."

It looks likely the wedding will be back in New Zealand but for now the pair say they are loving being engaged and being in the same city at the same time.

Advertisement

Wilson-Yates is blogging, doing lots of make-up work and doing her thing with social media. Pledger says they have both loved every second in Melbourne and the fact they both knew a few Kiwi expats before they moving there has helped make the city home.