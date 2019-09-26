Renee Wright was challenged to a dare by a listener - and she delivered.

The weather presenter has been filling in for Bernadine Oliver-Kerby on The Coast this week, in addition to presenting the nightly weather bulletin on TVNZ's 1 News.

Jason Reeves challenged his co-host to complete dares given to her by Coast listeners as a radio initiation.

One listener suggested that she should attempt to slip the words "fluffy bunnies" into her weather report - a challenge Renee reluctantly accepted.

Advertisement

The mother of three cleverly snuck in the line in her sign-off: "it is a cold night ahead for us, pull on your fluffy bunny slippers, coziest pj's and snuggle down,".

Watch the hilarious moment unfold above.

This story originally appeared on The Coast and is republished here with permission.