Pluto frontman Milan Borich has had a rewarding year. The band is about to put out its fourth album and he is engaged; in fact he now credits his new love, Sarah Kapeli, as his inspiration.

Last decade Pluto, the five-piece rock group that also includes Michael Franklin-Browne, Mike Hall, Tim Arnold and Matthias Jordan, became a household name, went double platinum, played the prestigious SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, twice and toured the world. It's been more than a decade since their last album, but the boys have come back together and their new one is due out in October.

Borich was formerly married to actress Kate Elliott - the pair were regulars in these pages - and his new fiancee is no stranger to the A-List, having formerly dated rich-lister Ben Cook.

Kapeli has spent the past six years doing business and living in Hong Kong, London and New York. She was back in the country, working in the vaping industry, when their love story began.

"I had only been back from New York a few months when we met at a friend's Christmas party... we've been inseparable ever since," Kapeli says.

"Five months later... he surprised me by proposing on our usual morning walk in French Bay. It's been quite the whirlwind love story,"

Borich adds: "Sarah is a huge inspiration, our meeting came out of the blue. My dad passed away in November last year after a long illness, so finding love was the last thing on my mind. And with our newfound love, I managed to pen the entire lyrics to Alight, one of my favourite tracks on the upcoming album. There will be many more songs surfacing from this deep love I feel for Sarah."

Keep your ears and eyes out for some new Pluto singles and videos before October says Borich, as the band will be teasing fans on social media.

"We're kicking off our summer tour with two album release shows. Wellington on November 15 at San Fran and Auckland on November 23 at the Hollywood, Avondale. You can expect the most opulent Pluto experience there has ever been, full of twists and turns... a labyrinth of emotions."