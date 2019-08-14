Kiwi actress Anna Hutchison has celebrated the arrival of her new baby with a gorgeous reveal on Instagram.

The Go Girls star posted photos of her and film producer husband Mike Gillespie holding their new bundle of joy and wrote "made with love. Our beautiful Joanie Pearl."

The baby's arrival comes after Hutchison announced her pregnancy via the social media platform in May.

The 33-year-old former Shortland Street star posted photos showing off her small baby bump while in Hawaii.

Fittingly, she was posing at a place called Baby Beach in Lahaina, Maui.

She captioned it simply, saying: "We already love you so much".

Anna married Gillespie in December last year in a beautiful ceremony at Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island.

The pair met in Melbourne in 2012 on the set of the Aussie rules football drama Blinder, which Mike produced and Anna starred in.

It took a whole year before they had their first official date, and a year into their relationship they moved in together in Beverly Hills.

He popped the question in Paris last September.