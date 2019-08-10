Kiwi star Anna Paquin has had a great week with her new movie The Irishman receiving Academy Award buzz and her TV programme Flack being given the green light for a second series.

She will need to be red carpet-ready as The Irishman will open the New York Film Festival on September 27 and close the London Film Festival on October 13.

The big-budget Netflix film directed by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci and returns them all to a classic gangster fare — chronicling the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa and examining organised crime and its connections to mainstream politics.

De Niro plays Frank Sheeran, the Irishman who looks back on his life and the role he played in the disappearance of Hoffa while Paquin plays Sheeran's daughter, Peggy. As well as working with the best in the business, the movie also sees Paquin reunited with Harvey Keitel, her co-star in The Piano, for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1994, aged just 11.

With such a stellar cast and director it's little wonder The Irishman is already creating Oscar whispers. "Okay, so the trailer for @theirishmanfilm by @martinscorsese— may just be the coolest thing ever . . . " she posted on Instagram.

Days later she also shared the news about her UK series, Flack.

"#FLACK F*** YEAH WE ARE DOING A SECOND SEASON, I've been DYING to tell you all!!!!" she told her followers.

The first season of Flack, screened on TVNZ OnDemand earlier this year, with the former True Blood star playing Robyn, an unsympathetic London PR hack who puts out fires for her famous clients.

The UK is enjoying Paquin's talents. Last month her movie Tell it To The Bees debuted in UK theatres. In the defiant lesbian romance, Paquin plays Jean Markham, whose relationship with another woman makes them outcasts in their community.

On the other side of the Pond, Paquin, made her debut on US series The Affair last month. It screens on Soho in New Zealand.

We can definitely feel award nominations in the air