If you think Tiki Taane's new single has a nice ring to it, you're right. The popular dub singer wrote the song for his partner and surprised her with a shock proposal.

Taane wrote the new single, titled Serendipity, for Rachel Axis, his long term partner of five years, and hatched a plan to pull off a surprise proposal during the shooting of the music video.

The pair met at the Edge Water Resort in Rarotonga and Taane said it was "love at first sight". The pair realised they had a "special connection" within hours of meeting each other.

Talking about the song, which releases at midnight tonight, and his top secret wedding proposal Taane said, "I wanted to create an experience that is up-tempo and fun, that we can always look back on and celebrate, but also something that will hold us accountable during those tougher times we might encounter.

"I couldn't be any happier with the song, the video.. and now that she has said "yes", of course, the outcomes of the proposal."

To make the song extra special Taane called in a who's who to help including vocalists Annie Crummer, Boh Runga and Anna Coddington. The couple's children, Charlie and Karcia also appear on the song.

The single is released at midnight.