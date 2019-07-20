The brakes have gone on the latest Hollywood blockbuster for young Kiwi superstar Julian Dennison.

His latest movie, Godzilla vs. Kong, which finished filming in April, was due for release next May, but Hollywood pundits are saying it has been pushed back to late next year to maximise its box office appeal.

It is Dennison's second blockbuster. Ryan Reynolds, the star of his first hit, Deadpool 2, was a huge fan of Dennison's work as Ricky Baker in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and the pair became instant friends on the superhero movie set.

Dennison also became friends with his Godzilla vs. Kong co-star Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things fame, and posted a selfie with Brown when the pair were shooting the film in Hawaii last December. The movie also filmed in Australia and Hong Kong.

Brown is reprising the role she had in the earlier movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which didn't set the box office alight, hence the caution over the latest release.

Godzilla vs. Kong also stars Big Little Lies' heart-throb Alexander Skarsgard, and the film's writer, Michael Dougherty, has compared the battle between the two monsters to Rocky Balboa's fight with Ivan Drago in Rocky IV.

Both creatures have decades of franchise history with 45 movies between them. It's the fourth movie in the MonsterVerse series which has also included Kong: Skull Island.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Dennison is a busy boy, lending his acting chops to animated Aussie series, The Strange Chores which is currently in pre-production.