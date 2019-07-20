Three will be on the hunt for a new 6pm anchor as its two top female presenters head off on maternity leave about the same time.

Melissa Chan-Green has joined fellow Newshub host Samantha Hayes in the expectant mothers' club.

That's likely to spark a jostle for supremacy as pretenders to the throne line-up for the opportunity to co-host with Mike McRoberts (Monday-Friday) and Tom McRae (Saturday and Sunday).

MediaWorks was last week tight-lipped over potential replacements. But Spy believes there is plenty of talent in-house to take up the two roles, including the network potentially dipping into 4pm and late-night slot hosts such as Susie Nordqvist, the also recently married Wilhelmina Shrimpton-Sanders, and Sacha McNeil. Other options could include bringing back Ingrid Hipkiss from hosting the weather, or giving The AM Show's Amanda Gillies a later start time in the day.

American Express Openair Cinemas VIP launch at Western Springs Park. L to R. Casper Green and Melissa Davies. Thursday 17th January 2018. Herald on Sunday. Photograph by Norrie Montgomery. NZH 20Jan19

Chan-Green announced in late May she was pregnant — shortly after Hayes had also revealed her baby news.

Chan-Green married Casper Green in a dream wedding earlier this year on Waiheke Island, four years after meeting the Brit at a pub quiz he was hosting in London.

"Caspar and I are so happy to be expecting a little addition to the family by the end of the year," she tells Spy.

"We had a light-hearted agreement that whoever won the cricket [world cup] would be the team that our baby would support for their first year — but given the result, I don't know that I can go along with that.

"It's been a massive year for our family with myself and one of my sisters getting married in summer, and now myself and another sister will have babies by Christmas. It's going to be a full house.

"It's been lovely to have so many other mums-to-be in the newsroom to compare notes and share the excitement with."

Hayes is expecting a spring baby with her partner, Dutchman Jeroen "Jay" Blaauw.

Baby joy isn't just restricted to MediaWorks, with TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay earlier revealing she's expecting a baby with her husband Iain McKay, and sports reporter Abby Wilson telling Spy that she and her husband, golf coach Guy Wilson, are awaiting a new arrival.

"Guy and I are thrilled and terrified in equal measure," Wilson says.

Abby and Guy Wilson Sourced from the instagram account of @abbywi1son 22 June 2019

"For two people who love their sleep we know life is about to change in a big way but we're super-excited about our next adventure together. October will be here before we know it. We better get those mini golf clubs ready!"

The baby news means she won't be going to Japan to cover this year's Rugby World Cup.

"Hopefully be able to watch lots of our coverage from the couch as I get to know our wee bubba."

Prime News presenter Janika ter Ellen, whose husband is Newshub rugby reporter Ross Karl, is also pregnant.