Alongside the excitement of last weekend's nuptials between Beauden Barrett and Hannah Laity, there were a few other high-profile people tying the knot.

Shortly before the Barretts took over Rakino Island on the Hauraki Gulf, America's Cup sailor Andy Maloney, 28, and his scientist sweetheart Kirsten Montgomery married at the island's picturesque venue, Hurakia Lodge.

The couple had a bridal party of eight; with Maloney's crew featuring his brother Jimmy and Emirates Team NZ team mates Blair Tuke and Josh Junior.

Montgomery wore a sleeveless white lace gown, and her bridal party included Maloney's sister, Olympic sailor Alexandra.

Andy Maloney and Kris Montgomery Supplied to Spy January 2018

And Spy understands another Bermuda Team NZ sailor, Simon van Velthooven, 30, will tie the knot in Queenstown today with his long-time love, designer Olivia Hopkinson.

While Barrett tied the knot, his All Blacks and Hurricanes team-mate Nehe Milner-Skudder and his long-term partner Hanna Tevita were at the Tauranga wedding of Tevita's sister Emma, who married Hurricanes professional development manager Arden David-Perrot at the rustic chic L'Orangerie venue.

Arden David-Perrot and Emma Tevita Sourced from the instagram account of @ardzdp 31 May 2018

Hanna was in her sister's bridal party and new bride Laity took time out of her own celebrations to tell Tevita, on social media, how stunning she looked.

Nehe Milner-Skudder and Hanna Tevita Sourced from the instagram account of @hanna_tevita 21 January 2019

Also marrying last Saturday were girl-about-town and Auckland Racing Club ambassador Carena West, and Kiwi developer done-good in Florida, Rob Worker.

West, who has won numerous Fashions in the Field competitions, looked gorgeous in an ensemble she made herself, an off-white, belted, exquisitely embellished bridal dress with a striking thigh-high split, West told Spy the dress took her 150 hours to make.

Worker wore a combination of Tom Ford and Hugo Boss, and the couple married near the horses on a private polo field in Clevedon.

Next up the aisle are said to be Black Cap Corey Anderson, 28, and his American sweetheart Mary Shamburger who we hear may marry next month in the venue where fellow Black Cap Martin Guptill and Laura McGoldrick-Guptill tied the knot in 2014; the Glendowie clifftop mansion of New Zealand's wealthiest man, Graeme Hart.

Judging by some of the weddings the bride-to-be has attended we think her bridal party will be the size of her home state, Texas.