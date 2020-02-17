Thousands of Sir Elton John fans won't be getting ticket refunds after the superstar pulled the pin on last night's Auckland performance midway through.

The distraught performer, 72, broke down in tears and needed to be carried off stage due to pneumonia.

Ticketmaster and Chugg Entertainment, the promoters that brought Sir Elton to New Zealand, have confirmed there won't be refunds for disappointed fans.

Michael Chugg, of Chugg Entertainment, told Newstalk ZB's Heather du Plessis-Allan the singer played over two hours, so there won't be refunds offered.

They say the next two Auckland concerts are to go ahead despite having to call off last night's performance.

"He is resting today, and doctors are confident he will recover," a statement released through a publicist this morning said.

Tomorrow's Auckland show at Mt Smart Stadium show has since been rescheduled to Wednesday on doctor's orders.

Meanwhile, fans from last night's show have today been contacting the Herald expressing their heartbreak and in some cases a feeling of being "cheated and disappointed".

One person said she went with five others who each paid $250 for tickets last March.

"While I obviously sympathise with Elton, I feel extremely cheated and disappointed, especially now that he is going on with the next two concerts who will hopefully get the full show and we did not."

Another fan said although it was good for the Tuesday and Thursday audiences, if indeed they do get to see Sir Elton, she couldn't help feeling a little cheated.

"As one of the 30,000 who went to the trouble of purchasing tickets, battling the traffic and parking and then to see only half a show. A number of BIG songs were still to come after our concert was called off."

One man said: "Great concert if only [he didn't stop] half way through. I paid over $600 for seats too."

Others remain in hope that he will be able to perform to the end in his next two shows.

"I have complete faith that if Elton can't perform then he will make the call to pull the plug. He's a true professional who won't give anything but 100 per cent."

Another person said she just hope he has given himself enough rest before he performs again.