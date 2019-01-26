In case you missed it: This was one of the Herald's top stories on social media this week.

A snake catcher has revealed the haunting moment a carpet python leapt up and bit a customer on the bum as she was sitting on the toilet.

It was a quiet Tuesday afternoon at Chapel Hill in Brisbane's west when Helen Richards went into her bathroom to use the toilet. She didn't turn the light on, as she wasn't going to be in there long.

But according to a snake catcher — who detailed the shocking incident in a Facebook post — she then felt something bite her "mid-stream".

Advertisement

"As you can imagine, she jumped up quite quickly," the snake catcher wrote.

"It all happened so fast, and she initially thought it was a frog."

Terrifyingly, she discovered it wasn't a frog, but a 1.6m non-venomous Carpet Python which had "gotten just as much of a fright as she did".

"I jumped up with my pants down and turned around to see what looked like a longneck turtle receding back into the bowl," Ms Richards said — describing the horrifying moment to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

The snake catcher said the reptile's preferred exit point was blocked after being spooked by Ms Richards sitting down and it "simply lashed out in fear".

"It showed no defensive behaviour after this point," they added. "Our snake catcher arrived promptly, with first aid in hand, so that the customer could clean herself up and get some antiseptic spray on the few small puncture marks left by the snake."

Snake catcher Jasmine Zeleny rescues a 1.6m carpet python from the Chapel Hill toilet. Photo / Facebook

Terrifyingly, she discovered it wasn't a frog, but a 1.6m non-venomous Carpet Python which had "gotten just as much of a fright as she did".

"I jumped up with my pants down and turned around to see what looked like a longneck turtle receding back into the bowl," Ms Richards said — describing the horrifying moment to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

The snake catcher said the reptile's preferred exit point was blocked after being spooked by Ms Richards sitting down and it "simply lashed out in fear".

"It showed no defensive behaviour after this point," they added. "Our snake catcher arrived promptly, with first aid in hand, so that the customer could clean herself up and get some antiseptic spray on the few small puncture marks left by the snake."

A 'CHEEKY' VISITOR! On Tuesday afternoon, we got a call from a customer in Chapel Hill, who was admittedly quite... Posted by Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast 0413 028 081 on Wednesday, 23 January 2019

The snake experts said having a carpet python lodged in your loo is "certainly not a regular occurrence" — adding it was the first time they had been called to such an incident.

However, they had two pieces of advice for anyone unlucky enough to be stuck in a similar situation: Don't poke and prod it and don't continue to flush the toilet.

"If you do these things it increases the chances of us not being able to access the snake if it retreats further into the pipe," they said. "Put the lid down, secure it, and call a snake catcher."