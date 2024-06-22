New Zealand's fastest woman Zoe Hobbs won the women’s 100m at the Irena Szewinska Memorial in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's fastest woman Zoe Hobbs won the women’s 100m at the Irena Szewinska Memorial in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Photo / Photosport

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) has comfortably won the women’s 100m at the Irena Szewinska Memorial in Bydgoszcz, Poland, on Friday (NZT).

The favourite leading into the continental tour gold meeting race, Hobbs quickly cleared away from the field to claim victory in 11.17 seconds, equalling the meet record and her winning time in Tokyo in May.

Belgium’s Delphine Nkansa was second (11.39) and Italy’s Arianna de Masi third (11.47).

The 26-year-old Hobbs had been training in Europe in the lead-up to this race, after an 11.45sec eighth-place finish at the USATF New York Grand Prix earlier this month, which came off the back of a quick turnaround following her flight from Aotearoa.

Before heading overseas, Hobbs who set a personal best of 10.96sec last year, told Stuff she is feeling comfortable with her Paris Olympic build-up.

“Though I haven’t run sub-11 yet, it’s not what the team are expecting based on where we are in terms of phasing of training.

“If they’re not concerned, I’m not concerned behind the rhythm and phasing and whatnot. I have full trust they have me exactly where I need to be right now.”

When she makes her Olympic debut next month, Hobbs will become the first New Zealand woman in almost 50 years to contest an Olympic 100m, since Sue Jowett at Montreal 1976.

Hobbs is New Zealand's fastest-ever woman.




