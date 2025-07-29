Herald Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Chris Reive on the Sport Panel with Ryan Bridge.

Twelve-year-old schoolgirl Yu Zidi has been labelled “phenomenally talented” by her rivals after narrowly missing out on a medal at swimming’s world championships.

China’s Yu finished fourth in the women’s 200m medley in Singapore in her first world championships final, as Canadian star Summer McIntosh took gold.

Yu finished the race in 2m, 9.21s, missing out on bronze by 0.06s.

American Alex Walsh, who took silver, said Yu was “phenomenally talented at such a young age”.

“I think it will be interesting to see how she takes this meet and translates it into the future swims she has because she’s definitely got a really bright future,” said Walsh.