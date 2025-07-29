“She might have more pressure by the end of the meet because she’s been swimming really well so far,” said Harvey.
“I used to be a junior and I used to think that it’s just gaining experience for the future, and I think going into LA we’re probably going to see her a lot more.”
Yu, who turns 13 in October, took to swimming as a 6-year-old as a way to cool off in China’s hot summers.
Michael Bohl, China’s storied Australian swimming coach, has predicted big things.
“I’ve never seen a 12-year-old who could swim like this,” he told Chinese state broadcaster CCTV in May.
The minimum age at the world championships is 14 but younger swimmers can compete if – like Yu – they meet the qualifying standard.
After qualifying for the final, Yu said: “I hope to find a breakthrough at these world championships and show my potential.”
Asked how it felt to be on the world stage, after some eye-catching performances at China’s national championships, she said: “It feels really good. How do I put it ... it’s much more than my expectations.
“You can feel it’s quite intense. I try not to think so much, and just give it my all.”