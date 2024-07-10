The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls 2024 squad has been announced. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls squad for the 2024 Bunnings Warehouse NPC season has been named.

The squad includes a mix of well-known players, promising young talent and new signings ready to defend their title as the 2023 NPC champions.

Head coach Neil Barnes said Taranaki Rugby was pleased with the 2024 squad.

“The mix of uncapped players, new signings and returning talent gives us a strong foundation to build on. The performances in CMK Premier Rugby have been outstanding and it’s a testament to the depth of talent in Taranaki. We know the job in front of us in 2024 and we can’t wait to get stuck in.”

The selection includes four uncapped players, who earned their spots during the CMK Premier rugby competition. They are New Plymouth Old Boys prop Perry Lawrence and hooker JJ Pokai and Stratford Eltham halfback Leone Nawai and utility Obey Samate.