Ben Stokes captained the England cricket team which toured NZ last month. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand-born England cricket captain Ben Stokes has hit out at thieves after they stole his bag while he was at London’s King’s Cross station.

On Sunday afternoon UK Time, Stokes was enjoying time away from cricket when he travelled to London to watch the England rugby team play France in the Six Nations.

But while he was at King’s Cross station, he had his bag stolen.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes hit out at the thieves, writing: “To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ******.”

To who ever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station.

I hope my clothes are to big for you ya absolute ****** 😡 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 12, 2023

The incident comes after Stokes toured New Zealand last month where they drew 1-1 in a thrilling test series with the Black Caps.

The second test, where New Zealand won by just 1 run, was dubbed by many as the best test match of all time.

Stokes was recently named captain of the test side after fellow Kiwi Brendon McCullum became coach.

Under Stokes’ leadership, the side have won 10 of their past 12 tests, which has been described as somewhat of a revolution, employing an aggressive style of cricket now nicknamed “Baz ball”.

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes watching on at Seddon Park. Photo / photosport.nz

The turnaround has been immense, with the English having previously just one of their last 17 tests between the Stokes-McCullum era kicked in.

Coach McCullum recently said Stokes is in for a bumper summer as they look to regain the ashes, believing they’re on the cusp of doing “something special”.

“With the skipper in charge, I’m not sure what’s possible for this side because he’s a guy who writes his own scripts and achieves some pretty special things,” McCullum said last month.

“I know the plans he has for this team are quite lofty and he’ll try to do what he can to drag the boys along for the ride. It’s been a good start. This year has been quite amazing.

“We know there are some big challenges in front of us as well but whatever happens we’ve achieved some pretty cool stuff over the last little while and if we can take forward the lessons we have learned from the past 10 or 11 months it will give us an opportunity to do something pretty special in the next little while.”























