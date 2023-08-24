Bray Wyatt (top) in action vs Finn Balor during match at Barclays Center in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

WWE star Bray Wyatt has died aged just 36, according to WWE chief content officer Triple H.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid tribute to Wyatt on X too.

“I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in-ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.”

Wyatt won the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice.

He joined the WWE’s main roster in 2010 until 2011 under the name Husky Harris but rejoined in 2013 as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

He took a hiatus between August 2018 to April 2019 and returned with a new character, a mix of Bray Wyatt and his other side The Fiend.

