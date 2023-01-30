Hulk Hogan. Photo / Supplied

WWE legend Kurt Angle has revealed the heartbreaking news Hulk Hogan can no longer feel his legs.

The former Olympic champion said on his podcast Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, told him backstage at a show last week that he has lost all feeling in his lower body.

Angle said on his podcast Hogan now needs a cane to walk around because of the issue.

“He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. So let’s use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.

“So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man.

“I mean, I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up,” said Kurt. “I mean, if you’re gonna kick off the show, the 30th anniversary of Raw, [it] should be Hulk Hogan. He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionised pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him.”

Hogan is yet to make any public comment on the claims.

The revelation has shocked the wrestling world after the 69-year-old made a surprise appearance at RAW XXX in Philadelphia last week.

However, Angle says the broadcast did not show how serious the hall-of-famer’s condition is.

“Hogan had his back surgery again,” he said on The Kurt Angle Show.