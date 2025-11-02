The only problem with Yamamoto’s effort was its relative brevity: the Dodgers’ bullpen is not deep enough to handle nine outs without adventure. And the most recently reliable member of that relief corps, rookie Roki Sasaki, had pitched once in the past two weeks.

But Justin Wrobleski worked a scoreless seventh. Sasaki escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth. But he started the ninth by hitting Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk on an 0-2 pitch. Then came outfielder Addison Barger.

Sasaki left a fastball up and over the plate, and Barger lined it to the wall in left-centre. The ball hurtled groundward just before the wall and hit where the warning track meets the navy padding attached to the wall. It did not move – something Toronto players and local reporters agreed later they had never seen before.

So here is where Dean found himself staring down the Dodgers’ future: if he picked up the ball wedged under the wall, it might be easy for umpires to argue that the ball was not stuck and therefore should not be a ground-rule double. If the ball were ruled playable, pinch runner Myles Straw would score from first base and Barger, the tying run, might have made it all the way to third.

But if Dean left the ball where it was, he would be suggesting it was obvious the ball was stuck and therefore dead – a clear ground-rule double. Straw would be placed on third base instead of scoring and Barger would be on second.

Dean chose the latter option, which is how he ended up standing idly by the baseball as Straw raced to the plate and Barger rushed around behind him. He threw his hands up, following left fielder Kiké Hernández’s lead. Left-field umpire John Tumpane did the same almost immediately. But the Blue Jays kept running.

“I threw my hands up and I looked around and everyone was doing the same thing,” Dean said. “But then I looked down and I saw he was still running, and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t like that’.”

Dean got nervous, picked up the ball and fired it homeward with all his might – though it appeared Barger would have scored safely by then had the play stood. Hernández said later he was yelling at Dean to throw the ball in sooner, just in case.

“That’s umpire’s discretion. The fact that the ball is stuck there doesn’t mean they’re going to call a ground-rule double,” Hernández said. “I was screaming at him – that’s why I lost my voice – to throw it in and he never did. So I’m glad the umpires made the right call.”

Roberts said later that Dean should have picked up the ball but also that the play showed awareness. All that mattered was the ball was dead, so dead that Blue Jays Manager John Schneider said post-game he agreed with the umpires’ ruling.

“That was a wild inning and inning ending,” Betts said. “It kind of worked out that it got wedged under there.”

But while the Dodgers had held off the Blue Jays for the moment, the tying runs were still in scoring position with no outs. Roberts pulled Sasaki, who he and catcher Will Smith agreed was not sharp. Roberts called on right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who seemed like a candidate to start game seven. Because Glasnow had to relieve Sasaki, Shohei Ohtani was in line to start game seven instead. More on that later.

Glasnow, meanwhile, is a career starter with limited experience in relief and he said later he had little time to warm up as Sasaki suddenly found himself in trouble. He inherited a two-on, no-out situation and his first pitch induced Ernie Clement to pop out weakly to first.

But then, Toronto’s No 9 hitter, Andrés Giménez, hit a line drive to short left field. Hernández charged it, caught it, then saw Barger too far off second base – where he probably wouldn’t have been if not for the dead-ball ruling – and fired to second baseman Miguel Rojas. The throw bounced, but Rojas – who started his first game in more than three weeks – caught it falling backward for a game-ending double play.

“When he threw the ball to second,” Rojas said, “I said, ‘No way this ball is getting past me’.”

Plays like that from a veteran who has not stepped into the post-season fire much in recent weeks speak to the depth the Dodgers bring to this stage. They are deep and they are experienced. They have tried to immunise themselves against every October pitfall.

But they still found themselves watching helplessly as Dean pondered what to do with the baseball in the ninth inning, still crossing their fingers that the umpires would agree the ball was stuck – still, to a man, feeling lucky that a lull in crowd noise allowed Hernández to recognise Giménez had broken his bat on that game-ending line drive, so that he charged with full force to catch and throw to second base, instead of worrying the ball was hit harder.

“Kiké just gets great jumps. He is one of my favourite baseball players to watch. He’s one of the headiest baseball players I’ve ever been around,” Roberts said. “And even just getting off on the ball, the awareness to get to his arm, get the ball in to second base – he’s just a heck of a baseball player.”

Thanks to that throw, Glasnow ended up throwing just three pitches. He said he will be available for game seven today if the Dodgers call on him. Roberts said the only pitcher who won’t be available is Yamamoto – though Yamamoto suggested he would pitch if needed, too. Ohtani will get the start, Los Angeles announced, letting the Dodgers avoid the logistical hurdles involved in saving him for relief. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, will go with Max Scherzer. World Series dreams will be in Hall of Fame hands.

But exactly whose hands will determine the winner of the 2025 World Series will not be chosen by anyone but the game itself. Even now, after all these innings and all these hours, only baseball can decide which team will be remembered best.

