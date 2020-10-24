World reacts after Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement bombshell

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, fights with Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette. Photo / AP

Khabib Nurmagomedov has stunned the UFC world by calling time on his legendary career after stopping Justin Gaethje in the second round of their main event showdown at UFC 254.

The triangle choke victory took Nurmagomedov's career record to 29-0, but the emotion spilled over immediately after the fight as the Russian broke down in the middle of the Octagon after losing his father earlier in the year.

In his post-fight interview, Nurmagomedov dropped the bombshell that this was his final fight.

"This was my last fight. No way I can come here without my father. When UFC call me with Justin, I talk with my mother for three days. I promise it will be my last fight. If I give my word, I have to follow this," he said.

The undefeated superstar said he had no interest in taking on either Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor.

"Dustin and Connor going to fight in January. I've choked out both of them. I'm not interested in this," Khabib said.

The news of Nurmagomedov's retirement left fight fans in disbelief with many stunned he was hanging the gloves up.

Even his biggest rival Conor McGregor delivered a tribute to the retiring superstar.

"Good performance Team Khabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregors," he wrote.

"I am like, genuinely sad right now," ESPN's Brett Okamoto wrote.

"Undeniably the greatest lightweight of all time.. what a run! Congrats on a great career," MMA fighter Shane Burgos wrote.

Khabib Nurmagomedov laid his gloves down in the Octagon after announcing his retirement at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/dZKLMPhVQt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

"Congratulations to the greatest champion in UFC history. What a career, we are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you my brother. 29-0 undefeated and undisputed," Daniel Cormier wrote.

"He's definitely #1 pound for pound!! Congratulations on a great career," Aussie champ Alexander Volkanovski wrote.

"29-0. After a masterful, skilled, beautifully well rounded performance Khabib leaves his gloves in the octagon and announces his retirement. Wow," ESPN broadcaster Megan Olivi wrote.