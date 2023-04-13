Craig Breen died during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia. Photo / AP

Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident overnight during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.

The full circumstances of the 33-year-old Irish driver’s death were not immediately clear.

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally,” the team said. “Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

Breen had competed in World Rally Championship events since 2009 for various teams. The event in Croatia was scheduled to start next week.

“On behalf of the FIA, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of governing body FIA. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the entire Rally community at this difficult time.”

New Zealand rally driver Hayden Paddon posted a tribute to social media after news of Breen’s death broke.

Can’t believe it! This just isn’t right - you were a legend of a human being and driver. The sport is poorer without you. RIP Craig and my wishes are with all your family at this devastating time pic.twitter.com/8wdvNDldYD — Hayden Paddon (@HaydenPaddon) April 13, 2023

Breen was the son of a former Irish national rally champion and began his career in karting. He won several rally titles at various levels of national and international competitions, and was a regular podium finisher in the World Rally Championship. In 2012, he was involved in an accident at a rally in Italy in which his co-driver, Gareth Roberts, was killed.

“The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news,” Motorsport Ireland president Aidan Harper said in a statement. “Craig was a world class driver and a world class person.”

I’m lost for words... Everyone loved Craig for his great Irish character and his enthusiasm for our sport. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this very sad time. RIP Craig, we will miss you pic.twitter.com/shIP75rUw6 — Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) April 13, 2023

- AP