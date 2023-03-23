Female transgender athletes will no longer be able to race in international events. Photo / Getty

World Athletics has banned transgender female athletes from entering in international women’s events while also signaling that it will be nearly impossible for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics next year if the war in Ukraine continues.

World Athletics Council president Lord Sebastian Coe made the announcement today that the council has agreed to exclude male-to-female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female World Rankings competition from March 31

The World Athletics Council also kept its ban on Russian athletes in international events in place “for the foreseeable future.” It’s a move that goes directly against the International Olympic Committee’s efforts to find a way for Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in upcoming events.

World Athletics will form a working group to determine under what conditions Russians might return to international competition, but for now, there is no apparent pathway.

The move came on the same day that World Athletics finally lifted a seven-year suspension of Russia’s track federation for a doping scandal that dates back a decade.

Though the federation is back in good standing so long as it adheres to nearly three dozen “special conditions,” that move did nothing to change the reality that Russians will not be allowed at track meets for at least several months, if not years.