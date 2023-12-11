Voyager 2023 media awards
Why iconic Whitbread Round the World race boats are arriving in Auckland this week

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Sir Peter Blake skippered Steinlager 2 to a win in the 1989-90 edition of the Whitbread Round the World race. Photo / Photosport

Half a century ago, 19 yachts set out from Portsmouth, England, in a race around the world.

The race featured just three stops on the way, three sailors were swept overboard and lost their lives,

