Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Watch live: Maadi Cup rowing championships at Lake Karāpiro

NZ Herald
Quick Read

More than 2100 rowers and 120 high schools will be on Lake Ruataniwha for the 2016 edition of The Maadi Cup.

More than 2100 rowers and 120 high schools will be on Lake Ruataniwha for the 2016 edition of The Maadi Cup.

Watch all the action live as teams from secondary schools around New Zealand compete in the annual Maadi Cup regatta

Day 1 - Monday March 24:

For up-to-date race details and times as well as results see: https://www.rowit.co.nz/

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport