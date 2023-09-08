Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Warriors v Panthers: Shaun Johnson to be replaced with hybrid solution against Penrith in NRL playoffs

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Dylan Walker will feature in the halves against Penrith. Photo / photosport.nz

Dylan Walker will feature in the halves against Penrith. Photo / photosport.nz

The Warriors have opted for a hybrid replacement for Shaun Johnson against Penrith on Saturday, rather than a direct option.

Dylan Walker and Te Maire Martin will be used in the halves, with Tohu Harris

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport