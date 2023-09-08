Dylan Walker will feature in the halves against Penrith. Photo / photosport.nz

The Warriors have opted for a hybrid replacement for Shaun Johnson against Penrith on Saturday, rather than a direct option.

Dylan Walker and Te Maire Martin will be used in the halves, with Tohu Harris also given plenty of playmaking responsibility. It’s impossible to fill the vacuum left by Johnson but that could be seen as the most pragmatic solution.

Walker has been used almost exclusively as a middle forward this year, a revelation off the interchange bench. But he has experience in the halves, with 43 games at five eighth for South Sydney and Manly.

That tally includes two finals games, while he wore the No 6 jersey in the 2019 preliminary final. Overall, he has featured in 12 playoff matches, matched by only Harris among the current Warriors squad.

Walker was also a stopgap halves option for four games this season, during Martin’s long period on the sidelines. He will add experience and physical presence and has an eye for a pass.

It will put pressure on the Warriors’ kicking game though, with that load expected to fall on the shoulders of Martin and hooker Wayde Egan.

The other option was Ronald Volkman. He is a specialist halfback but is green at this level, with only five NRL games.

The Johnson predicament is the worst possible timing, given what is coming on Saturday.

But resilience has been a key theme for the Warriors in 2023. It was Andrew Webster’s mantra from the start of pre-season and it was backed up by the team on numerous occasions, best demonstrated by their defensive record through the regular season, which was only topped by Penrith and Brisbane.

That was despite a cruel injury toll. Webster never made excuses or highlighted the absences but resources were stretched.

Jazz Tevaga has only made seven appearances. Martin was unavailable from early April due to a broken leg. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak missed the first six rounds of the season while Luke Metcalf didn’t make his first appearance until the end of May and is out again with a hamstring injury.

Marquee recruit Mitch Barnett missed 10 straight games with a neck injury and has only had 12 appearances overall, the same figure for Rocco Berry. Egan and Charnze-Nicoll Klokstad have endured head knocks and niggling injuries while centre Brayden Wiliame started the first two games but hasn’t been seen since.

It looked like the stars had aligned ahead of the finals, when Webster had almost everyone available, which led to some genuine selection dilemmas. But Johnson’s injury has turned those plans upside down.

The Warriors will be missing Shaun Johnson. Photo / photosport.nz

Of all the players the Warriors could least afford to lose, Johnson tops the list, just ahead of Addin Fonua-Blake, Harris, Egan and Nicoll-Klokstad. Their attacking game has been almost entirely structured around the 32-year-old this year.

No one is irreplaceable but Johnson is as close as it gets, illustrated by his 27 try assists, 24 line-break assists and eight tries. He has arguably the best kicking game in the competition and is also a superb organiser.

Saturday was already a daunting assignment, given the Panthers’ home record. They’ve only lost four games at Blue Bet stadium across the past four seasons and go to another level in September.

Their big match experience is unmatched, having reached the last three grand finals (winning two).

But the Warriors will have to find a way without Johnson. The defensive demands will be greater, trying to restrict a team who have averaged 26 points a game this season.

Their attack will be more direct – without the variety that Johnson offers – though that may also add an element of surprise.

However, Saturday is about more than the result. It’s about making a return to the biggest stage and adjusting to the pace, pressure and intensity of finals football.

The Warriors couldn’t do that in 2018 and fell at the first hurdle. Whatever happens on the scoreboard in Penrith, they need to produce a compelling performance that will engender confidence and belief for their next assignment.

The NRL finals can be a long road and there is no shame in taking a side door.