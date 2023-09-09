Tohu Harris of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Follow all the action as the Warriors take on the Panthers in the NRL finals.

The Warriors will be playing their biggest game since the 2011 NRL grand final. After finishing in the top four for the first time in 16 years, they take on minor premiers Penrith, with the winner getting a bye to the preliminary final in a fortnight.

While the Warriors are underdogs, especially since the loss of halfback Shaun Johnson through injury, their presence at this altitude is a phenomenal achievement off the back of their miserable 2022 campaign.

Last year they won only six matches - equalling an unwanted club record from 2004 - and at one point lost 12 of 13 matches. Given that context, this season has been the greatest turnaround in Warriors’ history. After a solid 6-6 record mid-year, they exploded in the second half of the season, winning 10 of their last 12 matches.

That run included a seven-game unbeaten streak and the overall 16-win, eight-loss tally is only bettered by the legendary 2002 campaign, when Daniel Anderson’s team finished as minor premiers.