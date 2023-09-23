How the Warriors rated in their 42-12 drubbing at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad: 7

Out-performed by opposing fullback Reece Walsh but tried his heart out and left it all on the field. Brave in the air defusing bombs and took an early hit from Selwyn Cobbo like a champ. A workhorse all game.

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak: 5

Raced off the line in the 18th minute and missed the tackle of Kurt Capewell, leading to an easy try for Jesse Arthars. Became the leading try-scorer for a Warriors player in one season with his second of the night in the 11th minute after a great intercept.

3. Rocco Berry: 6

Missed a tackle on Herbie Farnworth in the 16th minute that led to a Brisbane try. He was everywhere in the second half and made a couple of big tackles - finishing the game with 27 to his name.

4. Adam Pompey: 3

A rough night for the only Warriors player to feature in every minute of the season. Missed three conversions in the first half that would have seen the Warriors trail 24-18 instead of 24-12. Sinbinned in the 60th minute after stepping in front of Kotoni Staggs in a try-scoring opportunity.

5. Marcelo Montoya: 6

Scored a valuable try in the 28th minute to help turn the tide against a rampant Broncos in the first half. Ran the ball hard and often for 152m and six tackle breaks.

6. Te Maire Martin: 4

Had an important hand in Montoya’s try but went missing at times throughout the match. He did make a try-saving tackle with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad on Jordan Riki early in the second half, but ultimately could have been more involved.

7. Shaun Johnson: 6

Heavily involved in setting up the first try of the match of Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and played a part in setting up Montoya’s try. Kicks in the second half failed to produce any fruit. Adam Reynolds won the battle of the halfbacks.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after scoring the first of his two tries against the Broncos. Photo / Photosport

8. Addin Fonua-Blake: 5

Had some moments in the middle of the park with several strong runs but was kept quiet by his standards. Payne Haas showed why he is regarded by many as the best prop in the game in comparison.

9. Wayde Egan: 7

Brave in the middle of the field where the Broncos forwards ran rampant. A few good ducking runs from dummy half and defended well, making 30 tackles. He spent some time on the sideline after a clash of heads, but did return to the match a continued to toil away.

10. Mitchell Barnett: 5

Took some strong hitups early in the contest but was largely contained by the Brisbane pack. Made 29 tackles as the side tried to contain the fast Brisbane attack, but like many of his teammates he couldn’t make an important one-on-one tackle to prevent a try; Barnett being pushed off by Broncos half Ezra Mam at the line.

11. Jackson Ford: 6

Had a try disallowed in the 58th minute after being called offside from the kick. Knocked the ball on in a tackle from the smallest man on the park, Adam Reynolds. A few strong runs.

12. Marata Niukore: 5

Neither here nor there. Lost the ball in a tackle that should’ve been called a strip.

13. Tohu Harris (c): 8

Best on park for the Warriors but like his teammates, he was outshone by his opposite Patrick Carrigan. The fearless leader was a machine throughout the match, making plenty of tackles and running the ball hard.

Interchange

14. Dylan Walker: 6

Sparked the Warriors in attack and defence after taking the field in the first half, with a thumping tackle on Reece Waslh early. HIA early in the second half.

15. Jazz Tevaga: 6

A livewire as always after coming on to the park and was solid. Threw a wayward pass in the dying minutes of the first half trying to spark the Warriors’ attack - a silly offload.

16. Bayley Sironen: 5

In his final appearance for the Warriors, Sironen tried to get involved in the attack with his ball-playing but had little success. He tackled well, though was left on the ground by a sharp step from Ezra Mam.

17. Josh Curran: 5

Few opportunities to shine after coming on late in the match. Knocked on the ball within a few metres of the try line with 12 minutes to go.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was as assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.