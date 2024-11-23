Kiwi Campbell recently joined the board of Waka Ama New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

The waka ama world has been rocked by the death of one of Aotearoa’s most successful paddlers, Kiwi Campbell.

A member of the Horouta Waka Hoe Club in Gisborne, she contributed to the sport as an elite paddler and coach, and recently joined the board of Waka Ama New Zealand.

The organisation announced her death on Facebook on Saturday evening.

The wider waka ama whānau was “devastated” by Campbell’s death, the post said.

“Kiwi has impacted thousands of people in our sport and her community in Tairāwhiti. Kiwi’s dedication & commitment to our rangatahi was awe inspiring, she held them close to her heart and worked tirelessly to expand their horizons throughout Te Moananui a Kiwa and offer them opportunities they otherwise may not have had.