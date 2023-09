Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada celebrate a point during the US Open Women's Doubles final. Photo / Getty

Kiwi Erin Routliffe has been crowned US Open doubles champion after winning the final in straight sets with partner Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada today.

The duo won their first grand slam event together after beating 12th seeds Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-6 (11-9), 6-3.

The final lasted more than two hours

More to come.