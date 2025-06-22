Jon Jones. Photo / Getty Images

UFC legend Jon Jones has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, bringing an end to one of the most dominant and controversial careers in the sport’s history.

The 37-year-old has been the UFC’s light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion, most recently fighting in November when he beat Stipe Miocic.

Jones became the youngest UFC champion of all time in 2011, defeating Mauricio Rua at 23 years of age, and has a 28-1 record inside the Octagon with 16 of those wins in title fights.

His career has been marred by scandals including positive tests for performance-enhancing substances and run-ins with police.

The announcement was made by UFC president Dana White after a Fight Night in Azerbaijan, while confirming that Brit Tom Aspinall has been upgraded to undisputed heavyweight champion.