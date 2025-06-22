Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / UFC

UFC: Jon Jones announces retirement, Tom Aspinall becomes heavyweight champion

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Jon Jones. Photo / Getty Images

Jon Jones. Photo / Getty Images

UFC legend Jon Jones has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, bringing an end to one of the most dominant and controversial careers in the sport’s history.

The 37-year-old has been the UFC’s light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion, most recently fighting in November when he beat Stipe Miocic.

Jones became

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from UFC

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from UFC