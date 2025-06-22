Later, Jones put out his own statement, saying that “this decision comes after a lot of reflection”.
“From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport,” said Jones.
“Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe - these are memories I’ll cherish forever.
“I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person.”
Aspinall reacted to the news on his social media, saying: “For you fans, it’s time to get this heavyweight division going. An active undisputed champion.”
White says he will work with Aspinall to lock in his first title bout.
Meanwhile it’s unclear what Jones’ future holds, but according to the Albuquerque Journal a criminal complaint was filed against him for allegedly leaving the scene of a car accident in February and he’s scheduled to appear in court next month.