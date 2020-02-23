Israel Adesanya will put his UFC middleweight title on the line against Yoel Romero next month. Photo / Getty Images

Israel Adesanya will put his UFC middleweight title on the line against Yoel Romero next month. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya has been labelled 'disgusting' by a rival fighter after saying he would drop his next opponent like the Twin Towers.

The middleweight champion made the comment in a press conference last week ahead of his fight against Yoel Romero on March 8.

"He's human like anyone else...I'll touch him enough times. I'll touch him enough times, and eventually he'll crumble like the Twin Towers," Adesanya said in reference to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Israel Adesanya will put his UFC middleweight title on the line against Yoel Romero next month. Photo / Getty Images

"Too soon?" Adesanya added after the comment.

Rival fighter Costa said it was a disrespectful comment.

"You are a disgusting piece of s***," he said on Twitter.

"How dare you make a joke disrespecting the thousands who died and the heroic firefighters and police. I will really kill you, dirty kiwi," he added.

Almost 3,000 people died in the September 11 attacks.

Did Israel Adesanya cross the line? Paulo Costa certainly thinks so. #UFC248



Full story: https://t.co/1ge4OCkBph pic.twitter.com/vdVsdO5QYH — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 22, 2020

READ MORE:

• Premium - UFC Auckland: Joshua Culibao booked as replacement to fight Jalin Turner at UFC Fight Night 168

• UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker and Paul Felder drop hostilities to honour Māori customs ahead of main event bout

• 'Worst ever seen': Illegal blow stuns UFC

• Premium - MMA: Eternal brings UFC-broadcast fight night to Auckland the night before UFC Fight Night 168 at Spark Arena