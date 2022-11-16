Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira on Sunday. Photo / Getty

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya has reportedly been detained for attempting to take brass knuckles through airport security at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport on his return to New Zealand today.

TMZ reports Adesanya, who lost his UFC middleweight title on Sunday, was briefly detained for the offence, which is a class A misdemeanour in the state of New York.

His manager Tim Simpson made a statement saying the weapon was given to Adesanya as a gift by a fan and the matter has been resolved.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly, with that the matter was dismissed and he is on his way home,” he told TMZ.

The 2020 Halberg Supreme Award winner suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Alex Pereira during the main event at UFC 281 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

It was his first loss in the UFC middleweight division, ending a 12-fight winning streak in the weight class, while he had been a dominant champion.

When asked about the potential of a rematch against Pereira to try a get his belt back, Adesanya said he was absolutely going to be asking for it, but had more important matters to address first.

“I don’t disclose everything. I’ve had some stuff, some medical stuff, that I’ve just put on the backburner, even stuff people make fun of me for,” Adesanya said. “I’ve just got to look after myself, because my health comes first.

“I’ve got some things to fix first, but I’ll be back.”

It is uncertain what sort of timeframe Adesanya would be looking at for his return, given he did not elaborate on his comments, however when he does, it will likely be to the most anticipated middleweight bout for some time in a rematch against Pereira.

At Madison Square Garden, the fight played out to a similar plot. As was the case in their last fight — a kickboxing bout in 2017 — Adesanya was getting the better of the action and had Pereira wobbled early in the fight, but his Brazilian counterpart stopped him in the final round.

But when asked what he was feeling in the post-fight press conference, Adesanya carried himself with the same energy he has done through his wins.

“I’m grateful,” he said. “What a life, what a moment. It’s crazy isn’t it? Similar to the last time; the same story. It’s crazy.

“I put it on the line, and this is what happens. Dare to be great, and I am.”

So while Adesanya was disappointed not to get the win, he was happy to step back and look at the bigger picture.

“It’s not frustrating,” he said of his result. “I’m just happy to be here, happy my team is fine. Look what we did today. It’s beautiful.”

The Nigerian-New Zealand MMA fighter was the first combat sport athlete to win the Supreme Halberg award since 1953 and delivered a fiery acceptance speech, calling for an end to the “tall poppy” culture in the country and motivating young athletes.

“This isn’t really for me,” said Adesanya. “This is for the young generation coming up who get to see someone they can relate to, someone of my essence if you will, that they can see a combat athlete ... is up there with the likes of the All Blacks, the Black Caps, the Tall Blacks.”

“New Zealand, we have this ... culture of tall poppy syndrome, which is messed up.”

“Coming up in this country I’ve seen it so many times.

“When you see one of us rising, you want to tear him down, because you feel inadequate and you want to call it humble.

“I am extraordinarily humble, believe me, but you’ll never know that, because you’ll never get to know me.

“Understand this, if you see one of us shining – whether it be the netball team, the Black Caps, the sailors – pump them up, embrace them, because if they win, we win. If I win, you win.

“Understand that.”

MORE TO COME