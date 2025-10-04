“Of course, I want that title shot. But if I have to, I’ll take out the winner of Khalil and Jiri just to prove a point and leave no doubt,” Ulberg said.
“We can run that fight as soon as possible. I’m the new man on the block, riding a nine-fight win streak in the UFC, fresh off a historic win last week. I’ll beat anyone they put in front of me.”
Ulberg, 34, is the only athlete ranked inside the top six in the UFC’s light heavyweight division who is yet to fight for the title.
His last three wins have all been against former title holders or challengers, while his win over Reyes showed his ability to finish fights at the top end of the division.
Speaking to UFC on Sky earlier this week through a translator, Ankalaev said he would welcome a meeting with Ulberg as his next assignment should he get the better of Pereira for a second time this afternoon.
“He’s fresh blood in the division...I would love to put him to sleep.”
