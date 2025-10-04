Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / UFC

UFC 320: Carlos Ulberg open to winner of Jiri Prochazka v Khalil Rountree Jr if needed to cement title shot

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Carlos Ulberg beat Dominick Reyes by first-round knockout in Perth. Photo / Getty Images

Carlos Ulberg beat Dominick Reyes by first-round knockout in Perth. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Carlos Ulberg has his sights firmly set on the UFC light heavyweight title, but if he has to prove his case once more, so be it.

After a first-round knockout win over Dominick Reyes in Perth last week, the Kiwi appeared to have put himself at the front of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save