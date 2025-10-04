Carlos Ulberg beat Dominick Reyes by first-round knockout in Perth. Photo / Getty Images

Carlos Ulberg has his sights firmly set on the UFC light heavyweight title, but if he has to prove his case once more, so be it.

After a first-round knockout win over Dominick Reyes in Perth last week, the Kiwi appeared to have put himself at the front of the cue as he holds the longest winning streak in the division (9) as well as the No 3 ranking.

With Magomed Ankalaev putting the title on the line against former champion Alex Pereira in Las Vegas at UFC 320 today, Ulberg flew over and offered to be the back-up fighter in case one was needed.

But another top-tier bout in the division is also on the card, with former champion and No 2-ranked Jiri Prochazka taking on former title challenger and No 4-ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. With an emphatic win, either of those fighters would provide the UFC with options for who gets the title shot next.

While Ulberg is adamant he wants his shot at the belt next, he told the Herald he was open to a No 1 contender’s bout against either Prochazka or Rountree if it came down to it.