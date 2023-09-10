French fans at Auckland's Viaduct speak about their opening match win and hopes for making the final. Video / Bonnie Jansen

By Christopher Reive in Sydney

Israel Adesanya will have to go back to the drawing board to avenge another loss on his record.

Adesanya was beaten in a lopsided decision by American Sean Strickland, who stymied his Kiwi adversary on his way to the win - all three judges scoring the fight 49-46 in his favour.

It wasn’t the best version the UFC octagon has seen of Adesanya, with UFC boss Dana White noting he looked flat and, at times, slow after the fact.

But Strickland had a big part to play in that with his forward pressure, willingness to engage with Adesanya on the feet and his awkward defensive style. The latter resembles a style referred to as a Philly shell in boxing, where a fighter keeps their lead shoulder high and rolls with punches.

Strickland punches Adesanya into a corner during the fight. Photo / Getty Images

Adesanya made a brief appearance at the post-event press conference, accepting that Strickland was the better man on the night, before handing over to City Kickboxing’s Eugene Bareman for a rare moment in which a coach holds court.

Bareman made no excuses, noting everything had gone well leading into the fight, but it was a frustrating night for Adesanya and his corner as they struggled to get on the same page.

“He came in, he had an off night,” Bareman said.

“He couldn’t see the same things we were seeing, we couldn’t make a good connection in the corner - it was just a frustrating night.”





Adesanya lands a blow on Strickland. Photo / Getty Images

Bareman credited Strickland for making it frustrating and said his team were very interested in an immediate rematch - which UFC boss Dana White said the promotion would be looking to do next.

“I asked Mick (Maynard, UFC matchmaker) if we could do the rematch next week,” Bareman said.

“I’m very confident we can change the outcome of this fight with a few very minor adjustments.

“You have nights like this, and I think we could do the rematch tomorrow and have a good night.”

Overall, the Auckland gym with 3-3 on the night.

UFC newcomer Kevin Jousset proved he belonged with a first-round submission win in an impressive performance. Carlos Ulberg likely earned himself a shot at the top 15 with a third-round submission win - the first of his career - and Tyson Pedro looks at his best with a quick first-round KO.

Shane Young suffered a quick submission, being choked out inside the first minute of the fight, while Blood Diamond lost a unanimous decision.

3:13pm: We might have a new fight of the day contender as Manel Kape and Felipe Dos Santos slug it out for three rounds. Dos Santos was a late replacement - getting the call in place of Kiwi Kai Kara-France who withdrew due to concussion. Dos Santos held his own, but Kape landed the cleaner and more powerful shots on his way to a unanimous decision win.

Kape finds Kara-France in the crowd and unloads on not just him but his entire team. Safe to say we’re getting that fight when Kara-France is healthy again - and if the UFC are in fact looking to come back to New Zealand soon, they’d have a readymade main event as Kape has made himself a good villain in this part of the world.

This card is moving at a great rate of knots too. Just two fights remain - including Adesanya v Strickland. I expect they will last for time somehow, but keep that in mind if you’re hoping to go somewhere to watch it.

2:40pm: The last time Justin Tafa and Austen Lane met, Lane poked Tafa in the eye and the fight was abandoned. It felt like some of that frustration was behind a few follow up shots after Tafa dropped Lane to claim another first round knockout win.

Tafa has really found his footing in the UFC, with this being his third first-round KO in four fights - the other was the No-contest against Lane.

2:26pm: Another win for the City Kickboxing crew as Tyson Pedro needs just 2min12sec to knock out Anton Turkalj. Pedro said earlier in the week that this was the first time he didn’t like his opponent personally going in, and he sure showed that with a devastating knockout - and equally impressive celebration.

That was the first KO of the day, but not likely to be the last.

Up next: Kiwi heavyweight Justin Tafa v former NFL defensive lineman Austen Lane.

1:58pm: Carlos Ulberg via… submission? The multiple time kickboxing champion claims his first submission win. Ulberg dominated the first two rounds on the feet but had to dig deep in the third as Da Woon Jung wouldn’t go away.

Surprisingly, Ulberg took the fight to the floor in the final minute and after swarming Jung with punches, he was able to get his arms around Jung’s neck and squeeze.

There was a bit of a wait to get the decision - initially the final bell sounded. However, after a review, it was deemed that Ulberg submitted Jung 11 seconds before the bell. Ulberg should crack the top 15 with this win - and called out current number 13 Dominick Reyes.

1:22pm: Well that wasn’t one for the squeamish. Australian Jack Jenkins verbally submits against Chepe Mariscal after dislocating his elbow midway through the second round. Jenkins started well in the striking exchanges, winning the first round. Mariscal made adjustments in the second but it was a takedown attempt that ultimately ended things. Jenkins attempted the brace his fall but his arm bent in a way arms are not supposed to bend.

Next up: the next Kiwi on the card, Carlos Ulberg.

1:05pm: The crowd gets as loud as it has today as Australian Jamie Mullarkey wins a unanimous decision against veteran John Makdessi. It was a close fight with plenty of action, but Mullarkey did enough to edge the first and third rounds to take the win.

12:30pm: We have an early fight of the day contender (fight if the day doesn’t really have as nice a ring to it as fight if the night, does it?) in Nasrat Haqparast’s unanimous decision win over Landon Quiñones. Haqparast charged forward like the Terminator - red flowing from a cut under his eye helping that image - but Quiñones was game; refusing to relent and holding his own on his UFC debut.

The crowd has well and truly filled in now - noticeable in the lines for the men’s room as well as the thunderous cheers during that last bout.

Somewhat related, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been in attendance early to watch the City Kickboxing fighters. The NBA star has formed a friendship with Alex Volkanovski and other members of CKB in recent years and is often in attendance for fights.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was in early to take in the action. Photo / Christopher Reive

11:57am: Our first fight of the day to go to the judges’ scorecards, Blood Diamond loses via unanimous decision against Charlie Radtke. All three judges scored the fight 29-27. Diamond was docked a point in the third round for repeated groin strikes - likely the round he won in the fight.

It wasn’t one the fans particularly enjoyed, as Radtke spent a lot of it holding Diamond against the fence, and the American came off looking second best with Diamond landing some good shots in the striking exchanged.

Ultimately though, Radtke’s wrestling won him the fight - celebrating to a chorus of loud boos.

11:06am: Two fights in, two submission finishes. This time, it isn’t in favour of the New Zealand contingent. Shane Young had a good moment early, landing a solid right hand against Gabriel Miranda. He was in trouble soon after when Miranda shot for a takedown; the submission specialist beating Young’s defences before getting his arms around the neck of his Kiwi opponent and putting on a tight squeeze to end the fight.

Blood Diamond is up next - but in-ring announcer Bruce Buffer announces there will be a near-20 minute break before that - before giving the fans an Aussie, Aussie, Aussie.

10:50am: It’s a winning start for City Kickboxing - Kevin Jousset impressive in his debut with a first-round submission win over Kiefer Crosbie.

The two had some exciting exchanges on the feet, though Crosbie looked a bit rattled when Jousset took a couple of his best shot without barely registering them, while Jousset’s jab was on point. Jousset was composed, and swarmed for the rear naked choke finish as soon as he got the fight to the mat - Crosbie making a mistake to try take the fight to the canvas.

Shane Young fights next.

10:30am: It’s a beautiful day here in Sydney, but UFC fans will spend at least some of it inside Qudos Bank Arena for UFC 293. It’s an early start - currently 8.30am local time with the first fight of the day not far away.

One of six fighters from Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym on the card will open things up - welterweight Kevin Jousset making his promotional debut against fellow UFC newcomer Kiefer Crosbie. The crowd is starting to filter in early, though expect that to build consistently as the day rolls on.

All you need to know - start time, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

After the grandeur of the ceremonial weigh-ins - one final face-off, one last on-stage interview - Israel Adesanya left the stage with his only other fight week obligation a middleweight title defence against Sean Strickland.

But he had one last message to share with the New Zealand fans – a teary thank you.

Adesanya will be the last of six fighters from Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym to make the walk to the octagon at UFC 293 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday. In half of the fights, a City Kickboxing athlete will be fighting, while Kiwi heavyweight Justin Tafa is also on the card.

It’s a monumental moment in the history of the sport in New Zealand as it continues to break into the mainstream and more athletes from Downunder are starting the get their shot on mixed martial arts’ biggest stage.

So, after he went back behind the curtain and out of view of the prying eyes of fans on Friday night, Adesanya shared one final message.

“Without the support of you guys – not the bureaucrats or the government – without you guys, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do, so thank you for supporting City Kickboxing,” Adesanya told Sky Sport’s Ravinder Hunia.

“What we’re doing right now is making history, and a lot of you are missing it. I want you to enjoy this. I’m getting emotional because it’s me and my team. I love you guys, I appreciate you, and I can’t wait to f***ing work.”

On Sunday afternoon, the 34-year-old will appear in his 16th UFC fight since joining the promotion in 2018 – with just five of those bouts not being for a title. He meets American Sean Strickland in the main event. Strickland is currently ranked No 5 in the division, though Adesanya shapes up as arguably to worst stylistic matchup for the American at 84kg and he comes in as a massive underdog.

It has been an interesting week watching the two interact; Strickland, known for flapping his gums, trying to get Adesanya to bite on several barbs, unsuccessfully. At the two face-offs they have had, Strickland was hesitant to meet Adesanya face-to-face, instead shifting his focus to the crowd – who have loudly cheered for the American as he tried to win them over.

Adesanya has been quick to acknowledge the dangers that Strickland presents. He’s a volume fighter who will pressure his opponent by constantly moving forward, has shown in the past that he can be patient if required – as seen in his previous fight – and has decent grappling, although opts to strike most often.

Adesanya appears to have the speed and power advantages on his side, so if Strickland chooses to strike with the champion he could be in for a long night.

Other New Zealand links on the card

Carlos Ulberg (light heavyweight): Ulberg is riding a four-fight winning streak, with the last three of those coming via first-round knockout. He meets a game opponent in South Korea’s Da Woon Jung, and a win will likely see Ulberg break into the division’s top 15. This will be the last fight before the pay-per-view main card.

Blood Diamond (welterweight): Having not fought in a little more than a year, Diamond returns against UFC newcomer Charlie Radtke and is looking for his first win in the octagon in his third attempt. Diamond excelled in kickboxing, but has been unable to find his footing in the UFC after a couple of poor stylistic matchups. There’s every chance Diamond’s spot on the roster is on the line this weekend. He will fight in the early prelims.

Shane Young (featherweight): Young is returning after a unanimous decision loss in February, his third loss in a row. While he made a name for himself as a high-action fighter in two wins prior to his current skid, injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic have halted his momentum. He returns to the city in which he made his UFC debut five years ago against Gabriel Miranda in a similar position to Diamond – a loss could see him lose his place in the promotion. Young missed weight for this weekend’s bout by 1.7kg and will lose 30 per cent of his purse. He will fight in the early prelims.

Tyson Pedro (light heavyweight): Sydney’s Pedro is looking to bounce back after a loss in Perth in February, where he fought through a bout of gastro and did not perform to what he’s capable of. He’s looking to remind the local fans of what he can do against Sweden’s Anton Turkalj in what shapes up as a high-octane match-up. They will open the main card.

Kevin Jousset (welterweight): The Frenchman moved to New Zealand prior to Covid-19 in the hopes of developing his skills to the point where he would make the UFC. This weekend he will realise that dream, making his debut against Ireland’s Kiefer Crosbie – also on debut. Jousset’s background is in judo and he is a strong grappler, and his striking complements that skillset well. He’ll be the first fight of the night – opening the early prelims.

Justin Tafa (heavyweight): Brisbane-based Tafa will return against Austen Lane - the man he met inside the cage in his last fight, which ended in less than a minute after Tafa was poked in the eye. Tafa is known for his power and will likely be stalking the former NFL defensive end Lane until he finds his shot. Lane has the length advantage and will need to keep Tafa at range or mix in his grappling to get Tafa thinking. This will be the second fight on the main card.

How to watch

Early prelims (Jousset, Young, Diamond) from 10.30am Sunday on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims (Ulberg) from noon on ESPN, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass

Pay-per-view main card (Adesanya, Pedro, Tafa) from 2pm on Sky Arena, Sky Sport Now and UFC Fight Pass.

