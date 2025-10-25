Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

On The Up: Titus Proctor claims debut knockout win in One Championship feeder series

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Titus Proctor made an impressive debut in a One Friday Fights event at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Titus Proctor made an impressive debut in a One Friday Fights event at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

After winning the King in the Ring title in late 2023, Titus Proctor had a clear idea of what he wanted to achieve in his martial arts career.

“One Championship kickboxing world champion would be my ultimate goal,” he told the Herald.

“I feel like within four or

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save