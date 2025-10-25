Titus Proctor made an impressive debut in a One Friday Fights event at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

After winning the King in the Ring title in late 2023, Titus Proctor had a clear idea of what he wanted to achieve in his martial arts career.

“One Championship kickboxing world champion would be my ultimate goal,” he told the Herald.

“I feel like within four or five years I can get there.”

The 21-year-old has taken a major step towards that goal, with a third-round knockout win in his debut outing for One Friday Fights, One Championship’s feeder series held at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Proctor, who fights out of Tihipuke Muay Thai in Hamilton, was dominant in his bout against Chinese fighter Liu Quan.