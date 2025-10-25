Fighting under Muay Thai rules at lightweight, Proctor, who went into the bout with a 20-0 professional record, dropped his opponent in the second round and twice in the third, with the referee waving the fight off late in the final round.
The win is the latest – and arguably the biggest – for the young Hamilton fighter. While fighting on the local scene, he accumulated a host of titles including national championships, a King in the Ring tournament and WKBF world middleweight title.
Trained by coach Daryl Dawson, Proctor is among a group of talented young fighters in the Waikato region beginning to make their mark on the local scene, alongside the likes of fellow King in the Ring champion Michael Isaac, Ethan Brockett and Hayden Crawford.
“I’m really grateful for this opportunity,” Proctor said before the fight. “Fighting at Lumpinee is a dream for any Muay Thai athlete. I know it’s the proving ground for the world’s best and the pathway to One Championship. I’m excited to test myself and represent New Zealand with mana and hard work. Nothing changes – back to the gym, back to improving every day.”