Israel Adesanya makes his UFC return in late September. Photo / Getty Images

Israel Adesanya's next middleweight title defence has finally been confirmed by the UFC, with a meeting set against undefeated challenger Paulo Costa.

While early reports suggested the fight would take place on September 20, the UFC recently rejigged their schedule and have shifted the fight back a week.

The bout will still headline UFC 253, the UFC's next pay-per-view card, but will now take place on September 27.

The venue for the event is yet to be announced, but the Herald understands it will be in Abu Dhabi.

Since Adesanya (19-0) won the belt from Robert Whittaker last October in Melbourne, Costa (13-0) emerged as the top contender to fight for the title next; a bout between two undefeated fighters with strike-heavy approaches being an easy sell for the promotion.

However, Costa was forced to undergo bicep surgery late last year, which ruled him out for months and saw Yoel Romero jump the queue for the first shot at Adesanya's throne.

The bout between Adesanya and Costa will be among the most anticipated of the year, with both fighters come in with no losses on their records.

Both fighters are also known for their knockouts. Adesanya has won 14 of his 19 fights by stoppage, while Costa boasts 11 knockouts and one submission in 13 career wins.

Costa hasn't fought since August 2019, when he beat Romero via unanimous decision.

Adesanya won't be the only Kiwi to fight on that date, with City Kickboxing teammate Kai Kara-France also officially confirmed for the card against Brandon Royval in a match-up between two of the top 10 in the flyweight division.

Kara-France hasn't fought since a comfortable unanimous decision win in Auckland in February, his ninth win in his past 10 fights, and meets a grappling specialist in UFC newcomer Royval.

Royval made a statement in his UFC debut, taking out the highly ranked Tim Elliott by submission in a Fight of the Night performance.