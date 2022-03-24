Conor McGregor before his lightweigh fight with Dustin Poirier. Photo / Getty Images.

There's a good reason Israel Adesanya and Conor McGregor have reached the highest of highs in the world of professional mixed martial arts.

Joining the UFC as young, outspoken athletes with more than enough talent to back it up, both fighters have helped UFC gold and are among the promotion's highest paid athletes.

Speaking to the Herald, McGregor's coach John Kavanagh said there was one thing McGregor and Adesanya had in common that was probably the most important in creating a lucrative pathway in the professional game.

"If you want to make a lot of money at this in the professional side of fighting, it's difficult to do that if you don't have a little bit of the gift of the gab," Kavanagh admitted.

"There are certain elements you look for for someone to make it in the professional fighting game; they have to be skilled of course, but they have to have a certain charisma – like a peacock, they like being watched and they like performing.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria looks on before his middleweight championship fight against Robert Whittaker of Australia. Photo / Getty Images.

"That certainly didn't describe me when I went into an MMA gym and was learning; I was never all that interested in that side of it. With Conor, that was a very obvious side to his personality. He fights as a southpaw which is a little bit awkward to deal with and he seems to have the touch. I always ask boxing coaches how you teach someone to hit very hard, and they never really seem to have a great answer.

"It seems to be that it's a little bit of a genetic gift that comes along; some just pack a wallop, and some are more of a point-fighting style of boxing. Conor had the wallop and he had the personality."

While Kavanagh has gone on to have great success as a coach in MMA and be one of the most recognised named in it worldwide, his was a familiar path to finding the sport.

When he was 18, Kavanagh was badly beaten up while on a night out with his girlfriend. After a few tough weeks following, he went in search of something that would help him to defend himself and find his confidence again.

"Looking back now 20-odd years later, I realise it wasn't necessarily to learn how to defend myself, it was that I wanted to get my confidence back, and my confidence for a young man getting beat up in front of his girlfriend, it's not the best day of your life," Kavanagh recalled.

"Since then, I've never been in a self defence or street fight altercation. Did I waste my life learning how to defend myself? Of course not, because that really wasn't the goal. The goal was to get confidence, to get some of my self-worth back, and I found true mixed martial arts training."

It's a big part of mixed martial arts training the people might not necessarily consider, but one that is slowly becoming well known as athletes tell their own stories. Recently, American UFC fighter Khalil Rountree made headlines following his passionate speech regarding how he was overweight and suicidal before his found the sport and it helped him push through the darkness.

It's one of several benefits Kavanagh hopes people can find, and he's helping them do it through a 20-week training programme called Alta. The programme is available at gyms worldwide, with renowned Auckland gym City Kickboxing hosting it in New Zealand.

Alta sees everyday people train in MMA five times a week for 20 weeks, with the option of a bout at the end of it. Participants don't have to take a fight, but the option is there for those who want it.

For all the success he has had in the professional game, sharing his knowledge, opening the door for more people to find themselves through it and breaking the stigma surrounding the sport are major driving factors for him.

"I've had some pretty good success on the pro game but, to be honest, this is really what lights the fire under me. Now I have the opportunity to get the benefits of MMA training to not just a handful of fighters in my physical gym in Dublin, but potentially millions worldwide through the network of gyms that is rapidly growing.

"I think a lot of people will have the view that it's a bunch of knuckleheads trying to hurt each other, and there is an element of showmanship and entertainment value that comes with the pro side of the game. But anybody listening, just go down to your local MMA gym and watch a class – just look through the window – and you're going to see a bunch of people that are enjoying themselves, pushing themselves.

"I've always told politicians who have a negative image of MMA, don't tell me, don't tell anybody – just show up at an MMA gym and have a walk around. Walk into reception and say you're interested in joining but just want to watch today. Have a sit by the mat and you're going to pick up an atmosphere very quickly that I think will be surprising to most."