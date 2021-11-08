UFC legend Frankie Edgar unrecognisable after horror fight moment

Frankie Edgar kicked by Marlon Vera during UFC 268. Photo / Getty

UFC legend Frankie Edgar can't go out like this, but maybe he should.

The 40-year-old was unrecognisable after being knocked out by a kick from hell during his loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera on the UFC 268 card on Sunday.

The former lightweight world champion was knocked out cold in the third round by a kick from Vera that landed flush on his chin.

The ugly moment was captured in gruesome detail in a photo that showed the brutal force of how the kick rocked Edgar to his foundations and rearranged his face.

The Madison Square Garden crowd in New York lost it when the fight was stopped moments after Edgar toppled forward and collapsed as a result of the kick.

It was a massive upset in the eyes of bookmakers and UFC commentators, making the strike even more staggering.

It is now four losses for Edgar in his last five fights, leaving his career at a crossroads.

Incredibly his knockout was arguably trumped by several other stoppages on an insane card that featured seven knockout results.

Chris Barnett put his name up in headlines with a sweet spinning wheel kick that dropped his opponent.

It was followed by a stinging knockout punch from Curtis Scott and a thunderous debut by kickboxer Alex Pereira, who pulled off a vicious KO victory with a flying left knee strike.

The UFC now turns its attention to Sunday's fight night event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez and December's UFC 269 card featuring Charles Oliveira's fight with Dustin Poirier.