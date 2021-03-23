UFC: Israel Adesanya deletes offensive 'rape' comment on social media

Israel Adesanya. Photo / Michael Craig

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has deleted an offensive social media post where he reportedly claimed he would rape a rival fighter.

Adesanya is currently in MIQ following his UFC 259 defeat to Jan Blachowicz on March 7 in Las Vegas.

Adesanya posted a video on his Instagram account this week directed at fellow UFC middleweight Kevin Holland.

"Bro, I will f....n rape you," Adesanya said in an Instagram video.

He has since deleted the offensive post.

Last year Adesanya was named Sportsman of the Year at the Halberg Awards, beating out the likes of Tom Walsh, Scott McLaughlin and Kane Williamson to become the first combat sport athlete to win the top gong since 1953.

He is a finalist for tonight's Halberg Awards Decade Champion ceremony.

Last February, Adesanya has been labelled 'disgusting' by a rival fighter after saying he would drop his next opponent like the Twin Towers.

Adesanya made the comment in a press conference ahead of his fight against Yoel Romero.

"He's human like anyone else...I'll touch him enough times. I'll touch him enough times, and eventually he'll crumble like the Twin Towers," Adesanya said in reference to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

"Too soon?" Adesanya added after the comment.

Fellow fighter Paulo Costa said it was a disrespectful comment.

"You are a disgusting piece of s***," he said on Twitter.

"How dare you make a joke disrespecting the thousands who died and the heroic firefighters and police. I will really kill you, dirty kiwi," he added.

Where to get help

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

NZ Police

Victim Support: 0800 842 846

Rape Crisis: 0800 88 33 00

Rape Prevention Education

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): be 04 801 6655 - 0

Safe to talk: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800044334.

Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata Peer support for males who have experienced trauma and sexual abuse: 0800 94 22 94