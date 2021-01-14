UFC: Conor McGregor goes on X-rated spending spree ahead of comeback fight

Conor McGregor sporting one of his new, multi-million dollar, watches. Photo / Instagram

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has celebrated his imminent return to the octagon with a spending spree that few megastars of the sport could or would choose to undertake.

The Irish superstar announced his retirement from fighting in June last year, for the third time in his storied career. However, in October he once again announced a comeback, accepting a fight with Dustin Poirier who he secured a first round knockout win over at UFC 178 in 2014.

Now in Abu Dhabi preparing for the fight on January 24, McGregor has flexed his monetary muscles by going on a $NZ4.3m spending spree that included two watches, a customised suit and a brand new Rolls Royce Bentley.

Taking to Instagram to document his new goods, McGregor captioned the post: "New watch new suit new whip alert."

While the first of his watches is more standard amongst its class, a gold Jacob & Co model featuring 555 diamonds, it's the second of his timepiece purchases that has raised the eyebrows of onlookers.

While also heavily encrusted in diamonds, this white gold case features a number of rubies - one suitably heart shaped - and a button that reveals an x-rated secret.

"After catching a glimpse of the baguette rubies, if the slider is released and pressed again fully, the true treasure of the timepiece is unearthed," says the product description on Jacob and Co's website.

"The minute repeater chimes and the two swans in the upper half of the dial move. A sector that has been hand engraved with a motif resembling curtains then opens in the lower half of the dial to expose a hand-painted erotic scene that lies beneath."

The two figures within the scene then move together, without any hint of suggestion or nuance, as the seconds pass on the $NZ2.86m number.

McGregor wasn't done there though, adding a a new, tailored suit boasting his initials – 'C McG' – on the cuffs of the shirt and the Rolls Royce.

McGregor last fought in a welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, where he was awarded Performance of the Night.

The Irishman boasts a 22-4 professional record, and is a former UFC Featherweight champion.