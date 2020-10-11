UFC: City Kickboxing's Carlos Ulberg gets opportunity at UFC contract; Israel Adesanya, Brad Riddell to be cornermen

Israel Adesanya and Brad Riddell will be in the corner of Carlos Ulberg (centre) for his chance at earning a UFC contract. Photo / Instagram

New Zealand could have another mixed martial artist in the UFC before the end of the year, with Carlos Ulberg set to compete for a spot on the roster in November.

Ulberg will compete in the headline bout of Dana White's Contender Series on November 5 (NZ time). The Contender Series is a trial by fire, in which impressive performances are rewarded with UFC contracts.

In his corner for the fight will be teammates from Auckland's City Kickboxing Israel Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, and Brad Riddell, a fast rising UFC lightweight.

It will be Adesanya's first appearance as a cornerman under the UFC banner since he cornered Dan Hooker against Marc Diakiese at UFC 219 in late 2017, while Riddell is a constant presense in the corner of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Ulberg will square off against Brazilian Bruno Oliveira, who has eight wins in nine professional bouts with seven of those wins coming inside the distance. Oliveira was expected to fight against Canadian KB Bhullar on the date, but with Bhullar called in as a late replacement on Sunday's UFC card, Ulberg will get a shot in his place.

Carlos Ulberg will fight on Dana White's Contender Series for a chance at earning a UFC contract in November. Photo/Instagram

While Oliveira has fought his career at middleweight (84kg), the fight will be at light heavyweight (93kg).

Ulberg in just 2-0 in his MMA career, but is a seasoned kickboxer and two-time King in the Ring champion, witht those titles coming in two different weight classes. More recently, he was one of a number of fighters to observe Auckland's second lockdown within the walls of City Kickboxing in order to prepare Adesanya, Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Shane Young for their bouts at UFC 253 late last month.

