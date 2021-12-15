Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

UFC: City Kickboxing coach Mike Angove hired to lead UFC striking programme in China

4 minutes to read
Andrei Paulet, Eugene Bareman, Israel Adesanya, Mike Angove and Tristram Apikitoa following Adesanya's win over Marvin Vettori in June. Photo / Getty Images

Andrei Paulet, Eugene Bareman, Israel Adesanya, Mike Angove and Tristram Apikitoa following Adesanya's win over Marvin Vettori in June. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Mike Angove has been in the right place at the right time.

The former kickboxing world champion has seen the rise of combat sports in New Zealand through the likes of K-1 stars Ray Sefo,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.