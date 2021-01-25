UFC: Backstage moment after shock defeat shows Conor McGregor's class

UFC icon Conor McGregor has never shied away from speaking his mind, and is renowned for gleefully badmouthing opponents.

But following his shock loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on Sunday, footage has emerged of a considerably more respectful and gracious McGregor.

The Irish fighter was tipped as the favourite leading into the highly-anticipated rematch in Abu Dhabi, but Poirier stunned the sporting world by relentlessly peppering McGregor's front leg before landing the telling blow in the second round.

It was the first KO defeat of McGregor's career.

After the post-fight press conferences, McGregor went out of his way to personally congratulate Poirier, assuring the 32-year-old: "We'll do it again."

This is tremendous https://t.co/0cLvyrJFwH — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 24, 2021

"I'm very happy for you," McGregor continued.

"You're a f***ing warrior. You've got passion, courage, everything it takes.

"It takes a lot of courage to get in against a man, you know, after the first fight.

"I'm honoured to share the Octagon, and we will do it again.

"Thank you so much."

Before Sunday's encounter, McGregor's coach warned the first-round stoppage during their previous encounter at UFC 178 in 2014 would motivate Poirier.

"Your coach is right," Poirier told McGregor. "I can't forget, but I can forgive myself, and I have."

Another video posted by ESPN showed a limping McGregor lightheartedly telling Poirier: "You broke my leg, you b*****d. Great going, brilliant."

Speaking to reporters, McGregor blamed Octagon rust for the devastating defeat, conceding it was a "tough one to swallow".

"The leg was dead. I just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be. It's the inactivity," McGregor said.

"If you put in the time in here, you feel cosy in here, and that's it. I have to dust this one off and come back and that's what I'm going to do.

"You don't get away with being inactive in this business."

In a juicy post-fight wash up, UFC commentator Ariel Helwani speculated a trilogy fight between McGregor and Nate Diaz is the right fight next for The Notorious, who desperately needs to regain some credibility before attempting a title run.

Helwani also told ESPN that Poirier will get to fight for a vacant title if Russian powerhouse Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to stay out of the game.

— with Tyson Otto