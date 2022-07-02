Israel Adesanya put his UFC middleweight title on the line this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

By Christopher Reive in Las Vegas

Israel Adesanya has had plenty of moments in his UFC career that he will look back on fondly when his career is over.

He won by stoppage in his debut, shared the cage with UFC legend Anderson Silva, has fought at Madison Square Garden, claimed his first UFC title against Kelvin Gastelum in one of the greatest bouts in history, and won the undisputed middleweight title with a second-round stoppage in front of more than 50,000 people.

When he steps into the octagon on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to defend his title at UFC 276 against Jared Cannonier, Adesanya will be adding another moment to his growing collection.

It is the biggest card for the Oceania region, given there are two champions from Down Under defending their belts in Adesanya and Australian featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, as well as two other fighters - Kiwi lightweight Brad Riddell and Australian bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark – also competing.

It's an opportunity Adesanya isn't taking for granted, as he knows he's about to be on a stage that every fighter wants to be on, but one only a few will get to experience.

"This is big," Adesanya says of UFC 276.

"For me, this feels like a Super Bowl, Wrestlemania - that type of big. I'm just going to show off and show out; that's what I do.

"I feel like this is one of those ones that will be memorable. I like to make things memorable. You know how I do; I put this on myself because, like they say, pressure makes diamonds. When you put that pressure on me, when I put that pressure on myself, I will shine like a diamond."

This will be the first time in three bouts that Adesanya has met a new opponent, coming off unanimous decision wins in his rematches against Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker.

Adesanya is quick to admit those bouts were not his most impressive performances, but is looking forward to welcoming the challenge of Cannonier, who has stopped almost every middleweight opponent he has faced in his UFC career.

"It's new blood. I feel like a vampire right now; I'm dark. My people around me know. They know how it is when I come to this part of the camp," Adesanya said.

"I like having new blood. The last two - with Vettori I got bored, the Robert one I was waiting a little bit and just didn't like my performance, so I like having new blood."

UFC 276

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Sunday.

Early prelims - ft. Jessica-Rose Clark (UFC Fight Pass) - 10am

Prelims - ft. Brad Riddell (ESPN, Prime, Sky Sport Now, UFC Fight Pass) - 12pm

Main card (pay-per-view) - ft. Israel Adesanya; Alexander Volkanovski (Sky Arena, Spark Sport, Sky Sport Now, UFC Fight Pass) - 2pm