Israel Adesanya channeled The Undertaker in his walkout and came out on top in his fight with Jared Cannonier. Video / UFC

Israel Adesanya remains the king of the middleweights.

Making his fifth defence of the undisputed UFC middleweight championship, the Kiwi made no mistake against hard-hitting American Jared Cannonier, putting on a clinical display of striking to claim a resounding victory on the scorecards.

Adesanya won all five rounds on two of the judges' cards, while the other gave him four of the five. With the victory, Adesanya improved his record to 23-1 and remains unbeaten at middleweight.

Heading into the bout, Adesanya had made note of his excitement of getting to fight a new opponent after a couple of back-to-back rematches, and he credited Jared Cannonier and their team with the game plan they brought into the fight.

While a dominant fight, it wasn't one that pleased all the fans, with many in attendance leaving the arena before the final round was over, given Adesanya was clearly up on the cards and it didn't look like either fighter would finish it before the final bell.

While Adesanya's performance was a technical display, it followed the featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, which was five rounds of all-action fighting.

Between Adesanya and Cannonier, there was good action both ways in the opening round as Adesanya looked to pepper Cannonier with leg kicks early before opening up a bit more, while Cannonier looked for power. As he has done so often, Adesanya kept Cannonier guessing with his feints and as the round went on he was able to pick his shots at will.

The second round continued on from the back end of the first; Adesanya had Cannonier frozen with feints and was able to land with volume. While that was the case, Cannonier did well to stifle what Adesanya called his "second phase", with Adesanya able to land with some power, but never allowed to follow up.

Cannonier changed things up a touch in the third round, looking to use his grappling to change the way the fight was going. While he was able to put hands on Adesanya, he was unable to take the champion to the mat – finishing the night unsuccessful on his four takedown attempts.

Still, the change in tactic worked for Cannonier as he was able to limit what Adesanya could throw at him, and won the round on two of the three scorecards.

That was as good as it got for the challenger, though. Adesanya continued to pepper Cannonier on all levels with an array of strikes through the fourth and fifth rounds to close out the win.

