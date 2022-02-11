Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya's shock revelation ahead of Robert Whittaker rematch

3 minutes to read
Christopher Reive chats to Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC 271. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive chats to Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC 271. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

While his much-anticipated upcoming bout against Australian Robert Whittaker has long been announced by the UFC, Kiwi middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made a stunning revelation this week, when he confirmed he had not signed the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.