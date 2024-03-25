Two Sydney Swans women's players were charged late last year for possessing an illicit substance. Photo / AAP

Two Sydney Swans AFLW players were handed conditional release orders after being charged by police late last year for possessing an illicit substance.

The incident occurred in December, after the Swans’ AFLW season had ended with a semifinal thumping from Adelaide on November 18.

The AFL is currently reviewing its illicit drugs policy and it is unclear what penalty the players are facing.

In the men’s competition, then-Collingwood forward Jack Ginnivan copped a strike under the illicit drugs policy early last year and was suspended for two matches after admitting to drug use.

Ginnivan, who has since moved to Hawthorn, was also handed a $5000 suspended fine after vision emerged of him with a substance.

Western Bulldogs midfielder Bailey Smith also copped a strike and two-match ban in similar circumstances in 2022, after being filmed with a bag of white powder.

Melbourne player Joel Smith’s case is treated differently, because he tested positive for cocaine on game day.

Smith has been provisionally suspended since October after his positive test following the Demons’ win over Hawthorn in round 20 last season.