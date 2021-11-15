Twenty20 Cricket World Cup: Black Caps squad members earn big World Cup payday without playing a game

Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final: Black Caps v Australia. Video / Sky Sport

Four members of the Black Caps Twenty20 World Cup squad are set to earn nearly six figures despite not playing a game at the tournament.

The Black Caps earned $1.425m for their runner-up finish at the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, money which is split amongst the 16-strong squad.

After their identical second-place result at the 2019 ODI World Cup, the players' centralised contract with New Zealand Cricket ensured that all prize money from tournaments was shared equally amongst the squad, regardless of how many games they have played.

For Mark Chapman, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson, that same rule would mean they earn $89,000, despite not playing a role on the park.

Chapman, Astle and Jamieson were not required in the tournament as the Black Caps settled on a steady starting XI, while Ferguson was set to play a major part but was injured before the first match and replaced by Adam Milne.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead paid tribute to the quartet for the role they played in helping the squad.

"It's tough on them, but they're great team people – Mark Chapman, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie who obviously didn't play as well – they supported the team, they rallied around them. It's not easy to do that role, but certainly we all appreciate the job that they did to support the team that was out there."

While a victory over Australia in the final would have earned the team another $1.14m to rocket each player's return into six figures, the Black Caps have already banked some lofty paydays this year.

By beating India in the one-off World Test Championship final in England in June, the team shared a prize of $2.24m, meaning their total prize money in tournaments for the year is well in excess of $3m.