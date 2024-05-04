Blair Tickner and Sarah Tickner at the 2023 New Zealand Cricket Awards. Photosport

The wife of Black Caps bowler Blair Tickner has been diagnosed with Leukemia, he announced via a social media post.

Sarah Tickner is undergoing treatment in England where the Central Districts star is currently playing county cricket for Derbyshire.

“Life has dealt us a really bad hand this time. This strong and beautiful woman will get through any challenge. Sarah has recently been diagnosed with Leukemia and is undergoing treatment in the UK until she is in remission,” the Black Cap posted.

“We have no doubt she will get through this and we can have the family back together. Thanks to all our friends & family for all the love, support & positivity.”

Blair and Sarah are well known in the Hawke’s Bay region, being owners and operators of the 13th Stag cafe at the Mitre 10 Sports Park between Hastings and Napier.

“Wishing Sarah all the best with recovery brother! Lots of love to you all,” Black Caps and Central Districts teammate Ajaz Patel commented.

The pair arrived in England last month along with nine-month-old daughter Flo with Blair making his Derbyshire by taking two wickets against Glamorgan.

It’s been a whirlwind few years for the couple with a wedding, Tickner’s test debut, Cyclone Gabrielle striking the Hawke’s Bay region followed by the birth of their first child.

Tickner made his test debut for New Zealand last February with four wickets against England at Bay Oval, but his mind wasn’t completely on the monumental match, with Cyclone Gabrielle having just torn apart his hometown of Hastings.

He was visibly emotional as he spoke to the press about the devastation he returned to.

“Obviously, you grow up there as a kid… it’s just crazy, to be honest, it’s hard to talk about, to be honest,” he said.

He spoke about what he thought his first test would look like, the dream of seeing your family and friends in the crowd cheering, a dream dashed by the storm.

By chance, he said his Dad was able to stop in for half an hour as he was picking up generators for the people in Hawkes Bay, just in time to see him takehis first test wicket, before going on to make the seven-hour drive back home.