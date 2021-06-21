'Tweet of the century': Bizarre response to Shane Warne claim goes viral

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson breaks down day three of the Black Caps clash against India. Video / SNTV / Sky Sport

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson breaks down day three of the Black Caps clash against India. Video / SNTV / Sky Sport

Imagine having the gall to question the King of Spin.

A Twitter user became the laughing stock of the cricket community when his bizarre reply to a Shane Warne post went viral.

After day one of the World Test Championship Final in Hampshire was washed out, New Zealand named five seamers in their starting XI for the historic match against India.

Warne blasted the decision not to select left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, venting his frustration on Twitter.

Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021

But a chap named "Macca" — operating under the Twitter handle "@Justflips96", thought he knew better, brazenly questioning whether the Australia cricket icon understood the art of spin bowling.

Macca's reply to Shane Warne's tweet, which has since been deleted.Source:Twitter

He replied to Warne's tweet: "Shane do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry … this pitch won't get dry because for the rest of the Test, there is due to be rain."

Warne boasts the second-highest wicket-tally in Test history, with 708 scalps to his name.