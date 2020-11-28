Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Tri Nations rugby: 'A few niggly hurt moments' - Ian Foster reflects on satisfying All Blacks win

5 minutes to read

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster celebrates with his players after winning the 2020 Tri-Nations match between the Argentina Pumas and the New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

All Blacks coach Ian Foster admits his side remains far from the finished product but there was a quiet sense of satisfaction after they snapped a two-test losing run to finish the year with a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.